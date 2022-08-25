iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.