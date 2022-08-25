iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stake Raised by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises about 4.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.56% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWF. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

