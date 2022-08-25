iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $91,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.