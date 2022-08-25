iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,584,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,512 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,346,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,103,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,269,000.

LQDH stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

