iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $120,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

