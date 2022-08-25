iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 149,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

