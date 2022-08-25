iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

