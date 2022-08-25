iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

