iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.83. 72,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,085. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

