iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $119.39. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

