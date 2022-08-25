iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $84,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 84,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,667. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

