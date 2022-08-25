ITAM Games (ITAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.