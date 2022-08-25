ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $274.99

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.99 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 197.20 ($2.38). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 202.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 1,541,015 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.70).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

