Itron (ITRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $68.00.

8/8/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

7/20/2022 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00.

7/19/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Itron Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. 316,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,459. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Get Itron Inc alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.