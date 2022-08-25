Itron (ITRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $68.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Itron Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. 316,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,459. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
