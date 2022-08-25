J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
NYSE:SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
