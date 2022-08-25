J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

