Jarvis Network Achieves Market Cap of $719,019.23 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $719,019.23 and approximately $5,870.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

