Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $84.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,595. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

