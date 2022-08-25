Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Elastic
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elastic Price Performance
NYSE ESTC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,181. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Elastic Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.