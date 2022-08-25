Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,181. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

