Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.14. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

