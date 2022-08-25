Jeneq Management LP Buys Shares of 10,800 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 74,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

