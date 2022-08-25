Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,660. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $479.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

