Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period.

Shares of XM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 19,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,066. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

