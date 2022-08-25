Jeneq Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,700 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.5 %

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,463. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

