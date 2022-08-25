Jeneq Management LP Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $11,496,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 64,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

