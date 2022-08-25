Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 917.20 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 885 ($10.69). Approximately 311,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 589,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.40 ($10.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JET2 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 915.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jet2 Company Profile

In other Jet2 news, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($60,433.11).

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.