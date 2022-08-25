Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $112,653.51 and approximately $38,449.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

