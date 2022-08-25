JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a not rated rating on the stock.
JLEN opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.59) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.57. The company has a market cap of £870.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.52. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.40 ($1.61).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
