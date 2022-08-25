John Paul Dejoria Purchases 2,313,744 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

