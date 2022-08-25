Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CACI International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $281.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.36. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

