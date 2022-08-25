Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $443.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

