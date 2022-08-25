Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

