Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $194,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

