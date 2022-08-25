Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $252.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

