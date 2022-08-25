JSF Financial LLC Acquires 21,318 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.58. The stock had a trading volume of 167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.78.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

