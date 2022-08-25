JSF Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.