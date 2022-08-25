JSF Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,569. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

