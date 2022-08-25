JSF Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

