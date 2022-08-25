JSF Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,927 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.30. 420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,084. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

