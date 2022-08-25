JSF Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

