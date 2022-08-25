JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

