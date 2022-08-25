JSF Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.