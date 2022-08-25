JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 159,075 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 44,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 427.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 688,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,322,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220,228. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.