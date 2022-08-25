JSF Financial LLC Sells 772 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $156.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

