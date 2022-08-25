JSF Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.68. 66,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.76 and its 200 day moving average is $306.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

