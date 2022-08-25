Kalmar Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
