Kalmar Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

