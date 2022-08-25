Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Kambria (KAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $12,150.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

