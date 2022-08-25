Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.26. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 145,922 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.