Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 1,165.6% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kaspien Stock Performance

Kaspien stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kaspien

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

