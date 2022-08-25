Kava Market Cap Hits $456.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00008467 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $456.12 million and $21.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00107445 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00259803 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

