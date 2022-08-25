KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $921,905.17

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $921,905.17 and approximately $279.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.
KCCPAD Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.